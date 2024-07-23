Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) service members maneuver a FH-70 Type 99 towed howitzer after the static display segment of the Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, on July 19, 2024. U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and JGSDF exhibited various artillery weapon systems during the event.



Orient Shield 24 is a large-scale field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. military Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)

Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 Location: JP