Australian Army Maj. Chris Dent, a Liaison Officer assigned to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Ground Component Command (GCC) and Cpt. Ryan J. Chaseling, Logistic Planner, assigned to the 10th Brigade, talk with U.S. Marine Corps service members during the Orient Shield 24 opening ceremony at Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, on July 19, 2024.



The Australian Army has been involved as observers in Orient Shield 24. Orient Shield is a large-scale U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and JGSDF field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. military Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Camacho M. Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 01:23 Photo ID: 8549010 VIRIN: 240719-A-HY684-1085 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.66 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orient Shield Yausubetsu Training Area Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Camacho Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.