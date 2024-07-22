U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cullen Thomas, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, secures an anchor point for a communications antenna during exercise Crown Royal 24-5 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. During CR 24-5, the 325th SFS simulated working in an expeditionary environment with limited infrastructure, requiring them to set up their own communications system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5
