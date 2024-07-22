325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cullen Thomas, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, secures an anchor point for a communications antenna during exercise Crown Royal 24-5 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. During CR 24-5, the 325th SFS simulated working in an expeditionary environment with limited infrastructure, requiring them to set up their own communications system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

