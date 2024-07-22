Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5 [Image 6 of 12]

    325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cullen Thomas, right, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, attaches anchor cables to a communications antenna during exercise Crown Royal 24-5 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. The 325th SFS team established a secure communications system similar to how they would in an expeditionary environment with limited infrastructure to stay in contact with patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8545911
    VIRIN: 240717-F-MG692-1050
    Resolution: 7765x5177
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
