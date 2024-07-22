325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cullen Thomas, right, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Master Sgt. Reginald Walters, 325th SFS plans and programs superintendent, tape a cable to a communications antenna during exercise Crown Royal 24-5 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. In an austere or deployed environment, the use of secure communications is vital to conduct and sustain security functions and the safety of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

