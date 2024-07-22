325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing check simulated deployers documents in a predeployment function line during exercise Crown Royal 24-5 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2024. During CR 24-5, Team Tyndall tested their capabilities handling a simulated mass deployment movement in the event of a real-world tasking for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

