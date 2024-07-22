U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron erect a communications antenna during Exercise Crown Royal 24-5 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. The 325th SFS team established a secure communications system similar to how they would in an expeditionary environment with limited infrastructure to stay in contact with patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

Date Taken: 07.17.2024
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
325th FW "ACE" exercise Crown Royal 24-5 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez