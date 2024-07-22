Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5 [Image 4 of 12]

    325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brianna Smits, right, 325th Security Forces Squadron future operations manager, and Staff Sgt. Derek Estes, 325th SFS physical security program manager, assemble a communications antenna during exercise Crown Royal 24-5 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. During CR 24-5, the 325th SFS simulated working in an expeditionary environment with limited infrastructure, requiring them to set up their own communications system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8545908
    VIRIN: 240717-F-MG692-1041
    Resolution: 7861x5241
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    325th FW &ldquo;ACE&rdquo; exercise Crown Royal 24-5

    ACC
    325th FW
    Team Tyndall

