    325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5 [Image 1 of 12]

    325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing prepare for a predeployment function line during exercise Crown Royal 24-5 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2024. During CR 24-5, Team Tyndall simulated a PDF line to test their capabilities handling large troop movements in the event of a deployment tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8545905
    VIRIN: 240716-F-MG692-1007
    Resolution: 7312x4875
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 325th FW “ACE” exercise Crown Royal 24-5 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    325th FW &ldquo;ACE&rdquo; exercise Crown Royal 24-5

    ACC
    325th FW
    Team Tyndall

