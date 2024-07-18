Orient Shield 24 Military Ops Urbanized Terrain

A member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, practice clearing a room together during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training at Aibano training area, Japan, July 20, 2024. MOUT training prepares U.S. Army soldiers and members of the JGSDF for the challenges of urban missions. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

