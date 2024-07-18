Orient Shield 24 Military Ops Urbanized Terrain

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) conduct Military Ops on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training at Aibano training area, Japan, July 20, 2024. Over the next few weeks, U.S. Army Soldiers will be working alongside our JGSDF partners every day, honing their skills, and building relationships.
