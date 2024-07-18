Orient Shield 24 Military Ops Urbanized Terrain

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) conduct Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training during Orient Shield 24 at Aibano training area, Japan, July 20, 2024. Over the next few weeks, U.S. Army Soldiers will be working alongside our JGSDF partners every day, honing their skills, and building relationships.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

