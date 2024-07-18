Orient Shield 24 Military Ops Urbanized Terrain

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) practice clearing a room during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training at Aibano training area, Japan, July 20, 2024. This MOUT training takes place during Orient Shield 24, where U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the JGSDF train alongside each other, sharpening their skills and building relationships with each other.



Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment. Orient Shield is an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.21.2024 Location: JP