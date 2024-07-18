Orient Shield 24 Military Ops Urbanized Terrain

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) practice clearing a room during Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training at Aibano training area, Japan, July 20, 2024. This MOUT training prepares U.S. Army soldiers and members of the JGSDF for the challenges of urban warfare, emphasizing flexibility, quick decision-making, and use of the urban environment to achieve mission objectives.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

