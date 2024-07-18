Orient Shield 24 Military Ops Urbanized Terrain

U.S. Army Spc. Jaden Sandoval, assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, demonstrates to U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) how to clear a room at Aibano training area, Japan, July 20, 2024. U.S. Army soldiers and members of the JGSDF come together to do Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training during Orient Shield 24. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment. Orient Shield is an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

