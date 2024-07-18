Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24 Military Ops Urbanized Terrain [Image 2 of 7]

    Orient Shield 24 Military Ops Urbanized Terrain

    JAPAN

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) conduct Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) training together at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 20, 2024. Over the next few weeks, U.S. Army Soldiers will be working alongside our JGSDF partners every day, honing their skills, and building relationships.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

    This work, Orient Shield 24 Military Ops Urbanized Terrain [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Arianna Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

