Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind

The Harry Ditzler Auditorium at the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Alamogordo, New Mexico as seen on the day of the opening of an attached multi-sensory garden July 18, 2024. The garden designed by a former student was built with the help of donations from local businesses and volunteer workers from the 29th Attack Squadron as part of Casa Toyota’s annual Big Give volunteer and service event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

