Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind

Angel Sanchez, left, feels a tactile symbol of the 29th Attack Squadron at a multi-sensory garden in the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 18, 2024. The garden construction, designed and started by former student Sanchez, was completed by volunteers from the 29th ATKS as part of the local Casa Toyota annual Big Give volunteer and service event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

