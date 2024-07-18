Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind [Image 4 of 6]

    Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    A lavender plant label tag posted in braille is seen in a multi-sensory garden at the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 18, 2024. Construction of the garden was completed by volunteers from the 29th Attack Squadron, supported by local businesses as part of the Casa Toyota annual Big Give volunteer and service event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    VIRIN: 240718-F-OP366-1136
    This work, Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteering
    Alamogordo
    29th Attack Squadron
    Big Give

