Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind

A lavender plant label tag posted in braille is seen in a multi-sensory garden at the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 18, 2024. Construction of the garden was completed by volunteers from the 29th Attack Squadron, supported by local businesses as part of the Casa Toyota annual Big Give volunteer and service event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

