Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind

Members of the 29th Attack Squadron pose for a photo with staff and volunteers from the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired after the opening of a garden in Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 19, 2024. The garden, designed by former student Angel Sanchez, is a multi-sensory experience specially made for the visually impaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

