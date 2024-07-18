Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Members of the 29th Attack Squadron pose for a photo with staff and volunteers from the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired after the opening of a garden in Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 19, 2024. The garden, designed by former student Angel Sanchez, is a multi-sensory experience specially made for the visually impaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    This work, Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteering
    Alamogordo
    29th Attack Squadron
    Big Give

