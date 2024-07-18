Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind

Angel Sanchez, left, and Lt. Col. Brandon Taylor, 29th Attack Squadron commander, cut the ribbon to open a multi-sensory garden at the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 18, 2024. The 29th ATKS volunteered more than 250 manhours to complete the garden designed by Sanchez as part of Casa Toyota’s annual Big Give volunteer and service event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

