Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind

Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne, right, speaks at the opening of a multi-sensory garden at the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Alamogordo, New Mexico, July 18, 2024. The garden, designed by former student Angel Sanchez, center, was completed with the help of more than 250 volunteer manhours from members of the 29th Attack Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

