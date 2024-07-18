Ghost Warriors hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at school for the blind

Photo By Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann | The Harry Ditzler Auditorium at the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann | The Harry Ditzler Auditorium at the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Alamogordo, New Mexico as seen on the day of the opening of an attached multi-sensory garden July 18, 2024. The garden designed by a former student was built with the help of donations from local businesses and volunteer workers from the 29th Attack Squadron as part of Casa Toyota’s annual Big Give volunteer and service event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann) see less | View Image Page

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – The 29th Attack Squadron held a ribbon-cutting event to open a sensory-friendly garden at the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired on July 18, 2024.



The event was supported as part of Casa Auto Group’s 14th annual Big Give event, a series of volunteer and charitable activities supported by Holloman Air Force Base and businesses in Otero County that serve to give back to the local community.



Volunteers from the 29th Attack Squadron were integral to completing the garden. Seeking to continue their tradition of donating time to work on community projects, the Ghost Warriors approached the school and they were told about how work on the garden had stalled.



“We had been wanting to work with the school for some time,” said Lt. Col. Brandon Taylor, 29th Attack Squadron commander. “They were gracious enough to let us come and help build this garden.”



The idea for the garden came from former NMSBVI student Angel Sanchez, who was blinded at age 15 in a road rage incident. As part of a dual-credit course he was taking at a local university, his goal was to create a unique place on campus for other visually impaired students to relax, one where they could use their other senses to enjoy their surroundings. The garden contains a variety of fragrant, textured plants, a tiered water fountain, textured panels, shaded seats, and tactile signs in braille.



“I want students to know they can use their other senses in a different way in a different type of environment,” said Sanchez.



While Sanchez was able to raise more than $10,000 in supplies and donations, he graduated before he could experience his finished garden, which sat unfinished for nearly a year.



When members of the 29th ATKS heard about the project, they dedicated more than 250 manhours to bring Sanchez’s vision to fruition.



“We’ve completed 95 percent of it, but left the last five percent open for the current students to experience finishing it themselves,” said Taylor.



As a surprise, Taylor contacted Sanchez and his mother to let them know they had volunteered their own time to complete construction on the garden and invited them to come out for the opening.



“It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the school and for the students,” said Taylor. “That’s what it’s really all about.”



The garden is located outside the Harry Ditzler Auditorium, readily accessible to students, staff and visitors of the campus.