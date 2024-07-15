The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show

Aircrafft including a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, T-38 Talon, B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, A-10C Thunderbolt II and B-52 Stratofortress sit on the flightline during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. WOW is a biennial air show hosted at Whiteman AFB. Through air shows and flyovers, the U.S. Air Force aims to excite and inspire the public while showcasing the elite skills Air Force pilots possess. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

