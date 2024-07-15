Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show [Image 12 of 12]

    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 442d Fighter Wing sits on the flightline for the public to see during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. Air shows like WOW 2024 help shape public perceptions of the Air Force and reach potential future recruits. The A-10 is designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:20
    Photo ID: 8531641
    VIRIN: 240713-F-SZ986-1340
    Resolution: 2852x1901
    Size: 936.64 KB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show
    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Whiteman
    509th Bomb Wing
    Wings Over Whiteman
    Anthony Hetlage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download