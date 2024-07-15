The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft conducts an aerial demonstration during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. The A-10 was part of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team from Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. and was the headlining act during WOW 2024. Air shows like WOW 2024 help shape public perceptions of the Air Force and reach potential future recruits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

Date Taken: 07.13.2024
Location: MISSOURI, US