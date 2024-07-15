The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, a B-1 Lancer bomber and five A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft sit on the flightline during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. WOW is a biennial air show hosted at Whiteman AFB. Through air shows and flyovers, the U.S. Air Force aims to excite and inspire the public while showcasing the elite skills Air Force pilots possess. The B-2’s low-observable characteristics give it the unique ability to penetrate an enemy’s most sophisticated defenses and threaten its most valued and heavily defended targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

