A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing sits on the flightline during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. Air shows like WOW 2024 help shape public perceptions of the Air Force and reach potential future recruits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:20 Photo ID: 8531635 VIRIN: 240713-F-SZ986-1009 Resolution: 5851x3901 Size: 4.37 MB Location: MISSOURI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.