The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show

A B-29 Superfortress "Doc" aircraft and a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber conduct a flyover during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. Air shows like WOW 2024 provide an opportunity for the public to see U.S. military air capabilities in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

