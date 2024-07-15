Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show [Image 8 of 12]

    The 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing conduct a flyover during 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. WOW is a biennial air show hosted at Whiteman AFB. Through air shows and flyovers, the U.S. Air Force aims to excite and inspire the public while showcasing the elite skills Air Force pilots possess. The B-2’s low-observable characteristics give it the unique ability to penetrate an enemy’s most sophisticated defenses and threaten its most valued and heavily defended targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

