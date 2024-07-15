U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ronnie Drake, 100th Mission Support Group executive assistant, sings the U.S. national anthem during the 100th MSG change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 12, 2024. The change of command is a formal military ceremony during which a new commander officially takes charge of a unit, organization, or command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:44 Photo ID: 8531074 VIRIN: 240712-F-XA271-1060 Resolution: 5929x3953 Size: 13.67 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th MSG Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.