U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ronnie Drake, 100th Mission Support Group executive assistant, sings the U.S. national anthem during the 100th MSG change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 12, 2024. The change of command is a formal military ceremony during which a new commander officially takes charge of a unit, organization, or command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8531074
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-XA271-1060
|Resolution:
|5929x3953
|Size:
|13.67 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th MSG Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.