U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Metzler, 100th Mission Support Group commander, receives his first salute from Airmen under his command during the 100th MSG change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 12, 2024. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 100th MSG from Col. Steven Clark to Metzler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

