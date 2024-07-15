U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Clark, 100th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, receives his final salute from Airmen under his command during the 100th MSG change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 12, 2024. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the transfer of command responsibility and accountability from one individual to another, which is physically represented by the passing of the guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

