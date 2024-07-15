U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Clark, 100th Mission Support Group outgoing commander, speaks to attendees during the 100th MSG change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 12, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 08:44 Photo ID: 8531066 VIRIN: 240712-F-XA271-1169 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 30.83 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th MSG Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.