100th MSG Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing honor guard present colors during the 100th Mission Support Group change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 12, 2024. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 100th MSG from Col. Steven Clark to Col. Scott Metzler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

