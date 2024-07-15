Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th MSG Change of Command ceremony

    100th MSG Change of Command ceremony

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, receives the 100th Mission Support Group guidon from Col. Steven Clark, 100th MSG outgoing commander, as he relinquishes command during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 12, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command as well as the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    TAGS

    USAFE
    Mission Support Group
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100th MSG

