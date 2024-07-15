100th MSG Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, receives the 100th Mission Support Group guidon from Col. Steven Clark, 100th MSG outgoing commander, as he relinquishes command during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 12, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command as well as the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8531076
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-XA271-1260
|Resolution:
|4794x3196
|Size:
|11.54 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
