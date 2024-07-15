100th MSG Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, hands the 100th Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Scott Metzler, 100th MSG commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 12, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command as well as the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|07.12.2024
|07.16.2024 08:44
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
