    Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7]

    Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Keith C Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, left, stands beside new Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei, middle, and outgoing AFRL commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, right, at an AFRL change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, July 10, 2024. As AFRL’s newest commander, Bartolomei now oversees more than 12,500 Airmen, Space Force Guardians, Pentagon civilians and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 13:15
    Photo ID: 8526292
    VIRIN: 240711-F-NQ323-1015
    Resolution: 5776x3248
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson
    Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain
    Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei

