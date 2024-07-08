Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, left, stands beside new Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei, middle, and outgoing AFRL commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, right, at an AFRL change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, July 10, 2024. As AFRL’s newest commander, Bartolomei now oversees more than 12,500 Airmen, Space Force Guardians, Pentagon civilians and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis)

