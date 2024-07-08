Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

Photo By Keith C Lewis | Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, left, stands beside...... read more read more Photo By Keith C Lewis | Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, left, stands beside new Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei, middle, and outgoing AFRL commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, right, at an AFRL change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, July 10, 2024. As AFRL’s newest commander, Bartolomei now oversees more than 12,500 Airmen, Space Force Guardians, Pentagon civilians and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO (AFRL) — The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, welcomed its newest commander, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei, at a change of command ceremony hosted by Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, July 10, 2024, at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. A livestream recording of the ceremony is available on AFRL’s YouTube channel here.



In his opening remarks, Richardson acknowledged the lab’s transition from “one fantastic leader to another.”



“I do think that this is the job you were meant for,” Richardson said to Bartolomei. “All of the jobs that you’ve been doing have been leading to this one.”



Prior to assuming command of AFRL, Bartolomei served as the Program Executive Officer for Weapons and Director of the Armament Directorate at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, or AFLCMC, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, where Bartolomei was responsible for the planning and execution of all life cycle activities for air-delivered munitions and oversaw a $92 billion weapons portfolio.



“This guy knows how to work with the lab,” Richardson said. “AFRL is trying to build that affordable, competitive, continuous pipeline of technologies that we can then put into programs of record and field, and that’s really the focus, Gen. Bartolomei, of your tenure as you take on the lab.”

Richardson emphasized the depth and breadth of the incoming commander’s academic training, prior professional experiences, and leadership skills. Bartolomei holds a Ph.D. in Engineering Systems from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master’s Certificate in Legislative Studies from Georgetown University.



“He knows how to synthesize information, he’s an optimist, he sees possibilities where others don’t,” Richardson said of Bartolomei. “He’s just a great human being.”



Shortly after taking the stage to deliver his first public address as AFRL’s 14th commander, Bartolomei acknowledged two aspects of his personality that he felt made him well-suited to step into his latest role.



“I love being a part of teams,” Bartolomei said. “I love being connected to others, and I really love doing something bigger than myself. I like to learn and grow. I’m pretty sure that’s why I love the Air Force so much, and, actually, I think this is why I have grown so excited about joining AFRL.”



Bartolomei took the reins from Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, who served as AFRL’s commander since June 2023. Cain, who will assume his new post as commander of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, California on July 30, remarked to the crowd gathered in the museum’s Hangar Two that while he looks forward to his next assignment, it is “bittersweet” to leave the lab.



“[This move] in particular is a tough one because this community has been so good to us,” Cain said. “[But] I have full confidence that Gen. Bartolomei is going to continue to build on our momentum and lead this team through this era of technological competition.”



“It’s been an honor to lead AFRL and absolutely a highlight of my career,” Cain added.



Richardson, who wished Cain continued success in his next command post, urged AFRL’s outgoing commander to “keep playing to your strengths.”



“The stuff that’s made you successful as the lab commander will also make you successful at the Air Force Test Center,” Richardson said.



Bartolomei, who earned his Master of Science degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2001, first settled in the Dayton region with his spouse following his commissioning into the Air Force in 1997.



“We love Ohio, we love the Midwest, and we’re just so happy to be back,” Bartolomei told local media outlets following the ceremony. “Ohio has a super special place in our heart. This was where I started my career as a brand-new second lieutenant. I had the opportunity to serve here for four years and those were four of the best years that [my wife] and I have had.”



Prior to assuming his new position as AFRL’s commander, Bartolomei said, he “put himself on an accelerated learning plan,” reading up on the extensive history of AFRL and Air Force science and technology.



“Not only was it incredible to learn about the amazing technological breakthroughs and impact of the labs, but it was even more inspiring to me to read about the brilliant people,” Bartolomei reflected. “It’s really been the innovative people like everyone in this room that really brought these things to bear.”



AFRL faces a time of profound consequence, Bartolomei said, that is as challenging as any other time in the nation’s history.



“I believe the mission of AFRL has never been more critical,” Bartolomei said. “The future of the fight depends on our innovations, technical wizardry, and our role to support and integrate within the air and space domains. Like the past, our success depends on the brilliant, patriotic, hardworking, faithful men and women from all ranks and all walks of life banding together to deliver game-changing technology.”



“I’m excited to serve with you in this important endeavor,” Bartolomei added.



Bartolomei closed his address by underscoring his commitment to discharge the duties of his command.



“Let’s win together,” Bartolomei said. “Let’s drive the fight and help our Air Force and Space Force win the future.”



