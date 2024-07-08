Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 7]

    Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Keith C Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Outgoing Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, middle, offers a final salute to Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, left, before relinquishing command of AFRL to Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei, right, at a change of command ceremony held at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, July 10, 2024. Cain will assume command of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, California on July 30. “[This move] in particular is a tough one because this community has been so good to us,” Cain said. “It’s been an honor to lead AFRL and absolutely a highlight of my career.” (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis)

