Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

Outgoing Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, middle, offers a final salute to Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, left, before relinquishing command of AFRL to Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei, right, at a change of command ceremony held at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, July 10, 2024. Cain will assume command of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, California on July 30. “[This move] in particular is a tough one because this community has been so good to us,” Cain said. “It’s been an honor to lead AFRL and absolutely a highlight of my career.” (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis)

