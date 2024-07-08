Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, left, and outgoing Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, right, applaud as Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei, middle, is formally announced as AFRL Commander at a change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, July 10, 2024. “I have full confidence that Gen. Bartolomei is going to continue to build on our momentum and lead this team through this era of technological competition,” Cain said. (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis)

