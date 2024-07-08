Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

Brig. Gen Jason E. Bartolomei, middle, assumes command of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, in a change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, July 10, 2024 from Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, left, as outgoing AFRL Commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, right, observes. As AFRL’s newest commander, Bartolomei now oversees more than 12,500 Airmen, Space Force Guardians, Pentagon civilians and contractors. Prior to assuming command of AFRL, Bartolomei served as the Program Executive Officer for Weapons and Director of the Armament Directorate at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, or AFLCMC, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. He took the reins from Cain, who served as AFRL’s commander since June 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis)

Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US