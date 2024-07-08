Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, addresses a crowd at the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Change of Command Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, July 10, 2024. Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei assumed command of AFRL at the ceremony, taking the reins from outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, who served since June 2023. Bartolomei holds a PhD in Engineering Systems from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as a Master’s Certificate in Legislative Studies from Georgetown University. Prior to that, Bartolomei earned his Master of Science degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 2001. “He knows how to synthesize information, he’s an optimist, he sees possibilities where others don’t,” Richardson said of Bartolomei. “He’s just a great human being.” (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis)

