    Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 7]

    Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Keith C Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, addresses a crowd at the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Change of Command Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, July 10, 2024. Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei assumed command of AFRL at the ceremony, taking the reins from outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, who served since June 2023. Bartolomei holds a PhD in Engineering Systems from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as a Master’s Certificate in Legislative Studies from Georgetown University. Prior to that, Bartolomei earned his Master of Science degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 2001. “He knows how to synthesize information, he’s an optimist, he sees possibilities where others don’t,” Richardson said of Bartolomei. “He’s just a great human being.” (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis)

    This work, Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by Keith C Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

