Air Force Research Laboratory welcomes new commander

Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei assumes command of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, at a change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, July 10, 2024. Bartolomei took the reins from Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, who has served as AFRL’s commander since June 2023. “Let’s win together,” Bartolomei said to the audience at the ceremony. “Let’s drive the fight and help our Air Force and Space Force win the future.” (U.S. Air Force photo / Keith Lewis)

