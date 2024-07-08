Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st LRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8]

    31st LRS Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Teresa Crampton, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron incoming commander, receives her first salute during the 31st LRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. The 31st LRS enables base operations while ensuring readiness to deploy personnel and cargo in support of the Air Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 09:45
    Photo ID: 8523437
    VIRIN: 240711-F-ZJ681-1082
    Resolution: 4423x2943
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st LRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    Change of command

