U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Newman, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, receives his final salute during the 31st LRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. The 31st LRS enables base operations while ensuring readiness to deploy personnel and cargo in support of the Air Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 09:45 Photo ID: 8523434 VIRIN: 240711-F-ZJ681-1059 Resolution: 3857x2566 Size: 5.28 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st LRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.