U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Newman, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition where one commanding officer transfers responsibility and authority to another with the passing of a guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 09:45
|Photo ID:
|8523430
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-ZJ681-1047
|Resolution:
|4371x2908
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st LRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
