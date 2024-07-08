Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st LRS Change of Command [Image 3 of 8]

    31st LRS Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Newman, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition where one commanding officer transfers responsibility and authority to another with the passing of a guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 09:45
    Photo ID: 8523430
    VIRIN: 240711-F-ZJ681-1047
    Resolution: 4371x2908
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st LRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Change of command

