31st LRS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Newman, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. The 31st LRS consists of four flights covering Fuels Management, Materiel Management, Vehicle Management and Deployment and Distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

