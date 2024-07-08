From right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Newman, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 09:45
|Photo ID:
|8523435
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-ZJ681-1066
|Resolution:
|3301x4962
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st LRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT