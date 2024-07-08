Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st LRS Change of Command [Image 6 of 8]

    31st LRS Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From right, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Newman, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    This work, 31st LRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    Change of command

