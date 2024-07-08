From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Teresa Crampton, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 09:45
|Photo ID:
|8523436
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-ZJ681-1068
|Resolution:
|3347x5031
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st LRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT