31st LRS Change of Command

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Teresa Crampton, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

